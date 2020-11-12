A Los Angeles fire crew responded to a report from Denzel Washington’s home.

Authorities claimed smoke could be seen on the second floor from the first block of Beverly Park Circle. But after a thorough search, there was no fire detected.

It’s unclear if Denzel Washington was in his home at the time but all occupants safely evacuated and were able to return shortly after 10:30pm.

#BREAKING: Fire crews responded tonight to the Beverly Crest home of actor Denzel Washington https://t.co/Ef6pjD5UCs pic.twitter.com/VIwVDmnBLV — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 12, 2020

The actor recently made headlines for intervening in a LAPD arrest.

The 65-year-old was driving when he spotted a homeless Black man interacting with two cops. Out of concern for his safety, Denzel pulled over on the side of the road and served as a barrier between them.

“We intervened, spoke with the individual and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way, and Denzel left,” the officer continues. “Denzel provided him a mask to protect himself from the environment and that was good. So Denzel helped us today.”