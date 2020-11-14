If you asked 2 Chainz what was one of his biggest goals in Hip-Hop, it would be to rap alongside JAY-Z. That dream is now dead. Speaking with The Breakfast Club about his new album So Help Me God!, 2 Chainz revealed that he has moved on.



During the interview Charlamagne Tha God revealed he often thinks about the song on Chainz’s albums that would best suit Hov, knowing of the Atlanta rapper’s dream. That sparked a conversation about the song “Southside Hov,” which samples “Feelin It” from Jay’s Reasonable Doubt album.



“Me and Hov cool so I sent him the video when I did it,” 2 Chainz said. “Just to show him the angle that I wasn’t trying to be him, but since it was a Hov sample and the things that I was talking about in the song was some Hov stuff, so I named it ‘Southside Hov.’ He was like, ‘I’m humbled by it.’ It was a cool back-and-forth we had.”



But a collaboration still did not happen. Chainz revealed that while he is giving up on the dream, it isn’t out of bad blood, but more self-care.



“As far as trying to get him on something, I’ve given up on that part,” Chainz said. “I don’t like rejection. I got this little mental thing, people that I deal with don’t even know this, where I might ask somebody something three times over my whole life and secretly, after the third time, I won’t ever probably ask again.”



You can hear “Southside Hov” and the full album below.