Next week, fans should finally expect to hear from Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy via the collaborative Nobody Safe album in what’s been a busy year for both artists, especially in the case of the latter.

Just ahead of its delayed arrival, however, the duo has teased fans’ palates with a few sneak peeks via the previously released “Bankroll” music video and now with their “Automatic” single. Produced by TrePounds and DY Krazy, the latest cut finds the two emcees slow-rolling it with routine (and rather uninspired) boasts

While both rappers counter each other’s energy with a verse apiece, expect to find YoungBoy’s melodic delivery prevailing on the hook: “All these foreigns automatic/They know where we come from, now they see us livin’ lavish.”

With the new track also comes a full tracklist of the Nobody Safe catalog with the two emcees making room on the effort for guest appearances from Quando Rondo, Lil Wayne, and Rod Wave.

For Rich The Kid, Nobody Safe will mark the Atlanta-bred rapper’s second full-length drop of the year, following up on April’s Boss Man while NBA YoungBoy will be knocking down his fifth full-length output, following the solo outings of Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Top, and this week’s Until I Return.

Nobody Safe gets here on November, 20th, 2020.