There are multiple videos of Quando Rondo and King Von’s physical altercation that resulted in the Chicago rapper’s death.

TMZ reports that Quando is going to argue that his team was acting in self-defense because Von was the aggressor before they opened gunfire. Sources claim Quando was napping in his vehicle outside of the Atlanta lounge before Von confronted him.

One of the members of Quando’s clique was arrested while he was in the hospital for allegedly murdering King Von. Timothy Leeks, who is known as Lul Timm, was arrested while hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

Johnny Harris, 21, and Kevin Jones, 23, have also been charged in the shooting incident. Jones was charged with aggravated assault meanwhile Harris got hit with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

From the video, it’s unclear whose gun took Von’s life because plainclothes officers were on the scene exchanging gunfire as well.

The Hip Hop community has been in a constant state of grief ever since Kobe Bryant passed at the top of the year. With the nation bracing for a second COVID-19 wave, it’s important that we take care of ourselves and each other.