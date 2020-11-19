Nelly has been booked and busy these days.

As he fashionably advances to the finals in Dancing With The Stars, it was announced that he is set to play Chuck Berry in the Buddy Holly biopic called Clear Lake.

There’s no word on how big the “Hot In Here” artist’s role will be but it’s still monumental for him to be flexing his acting chops as the Father of Rock ‘n Roll.

Holly was a 1950s sensation who is responsible for hits like “That’ll Be The Day” and “Peggy Sue.” He tragically passed away in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa in 1959. Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson also died in the accident and the incident is popularly known as “The Day Music Died.”

In other Nelly related news, he is set to join Bell Biv Devoe for a performance at the American Music Awards this Sunday.

The Hip Hop veteran is making waves throughout the pandemic.