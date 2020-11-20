A first round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a gruesome triple murder, which included his own father.

Brandon Martin, a 27 year old prospect of the Rays drafted in 2011, was facing the death penalty, but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole earlier this month.

The jurors that convicted him took only four hours to decide that Martin would get life in prison instead of the death penalty, sparing his life.

Martin brutally beat and killed his 64-year-old dad, 58-year-old uncle, and a 62-year-old man the family had hired to install an alarm to protect them from Martin. Officials say Martin used a black baseball bat (with his name inscribed on it) to kill the men.

The former ballplayer fled the crime scene … but was apprehended the next day following a police chase.