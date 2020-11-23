Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Appointed Administrator of His $1M Estate

Chadwick Boseman widow was named the administrator of his estate.

Taylor Simone Ledward filed a probate case in October because the Black Panther star passed away without a will. A judge granted her legal request to run the $938,500 estate with limited authority.

Ledward has to file a petition for final distribution no later than Feb. 22, 2022, according to Page Six.

Chadwick Boseman is survived by his wife and parents, Ledward, Leroy, and Carolyn Boseman.

Chadwick passed away at age 43 on August 28th after a secret battle with colon cancer.

He is set to appear posthumously in the Netflix film Ma Rainey Bottom alongside Viola Davis and it’s up for an Oscar nomination.

