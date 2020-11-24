CyHi, formerly CyHi The Prince, has returned with a new single “Ryder,” a soulful offering that features Canjelae.



The track was a preview on his new video series that is created alongside TIDAL, The Hardway Musicals Presents: Barcode, which saw its first episode premiere this past Wednesday.



The single is the first solo from CyHi since 2017, which was his debut studio album, No Dope On Sundays.



“With Barcode, I’m able to release these songs on my own time, on my own terms, and it’s given me the artistic freedom to show off my acting and screenwriting skills,” said CyHi. “‘Ryder’ was perfect for the first episode – it’s honest, and a perfect intro to everyone of what I’ve been working on for the past few years. Y’all can expect to hear more music with each new episode, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

With new episodes dropping every other Wednesday, Barcode features live performances, comical skits, exclusive merch, and more, and features appearances from B. Simone, Emmanuel Hudson, Desi Banks, Nav, Karlous, Trizzy, Phillip Hudson, Chico Bean, Wallo267, Money Bag Mafia and Tracy T.



You can hear “Ryder” below.