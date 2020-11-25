Nicki Minaj Calls Out Grammys 8 Years After Being Snubbed for Best New Artist

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Grammys 8 Years After Being Snubbed for Best New Artist

Fresh off the heels of the 10th anniversary of Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj called the Grammys out for snubbing her for Best New Artist.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation,” she wrote to her 21 million followers. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday.”

In 2012 Bon Iver beat Nicki, J. Cole, Skrillex, and The Band Perry for the award. Although the Queen rapper has been nominated nine other times, she never won a Grammy. But she’s still a goat tho.

Advertisement

Last year Nicki Minaj blasted the Recording Academy for mistreating her. “I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear,” she wrote back in February 2019. “Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night.”

Many legendary artists don’t have Grammys including Cole, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Nas, DMX, and more. Although it is a prestigious award even the former academy’s CEO, Deborah Dugan, admitted that the voter process is corrupt.

In Dugan’s statement she stated what seems to be systemic racism and sexism by saying that they “routinely faced criticism for failing to honor Black artists,” and that the process is “ripe with corruption.”