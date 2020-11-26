Barack Obama and his entire family are some of the most famous people in the world. It won’t be a surprise if the former President gets the biopic treatment.

Drake told Hip Hop DX in 2012 that he’s interested in taking on the role of portraying our Forever President on the big screen.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” he said at the time. “That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. I’ve been reading scripts for a while. I want to do something great. I want to do something for my culture: the younger people who are still in tune with everything going on. I’m actually writing with my friends right now.”

During an appearance on 360 with Speedy Morman, Barack Obama made it clear that he’s perfectly fine with that. “I will say this: Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” said Obama. “You know what, Drake has– more importantly, I think– my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

