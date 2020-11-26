Ever since Lori Harvey made it to Meek Mill’s wishlist, the Internet can’t help but romantically link her with any guy she’s seen with.

The latest person to enter the Lori dating rumor mill is Michael B. Jordan.

The pair were reportedly spotted boarding off a Delta flight together in Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

It’s speculated that PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive is spending the holidays with the model. In his latest magazine cover, the actor made it clear that he’s single but he knows what he wants in a woman.

“Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.” Jordan started getting specific. “It’s like lips, teeth, mouth. I think I’ve paid more attention to eyes as of late, with these masks,” he said. “I love a woman’s hips, thighs. Hands and feet. And what order you go, that’s a totally different question.”

Might I add that all of these qualities look exceptional on Lori Harvey. Anyway, it’s unclear when she split from Future but they clearly part ways following her birthday getaway trip.

The rapper is now entangled with Lil Baby’s baby’s mother, Jayda Cheaves, best friend, Dess Dior.