Trouble Says Drake Can Smash His Wife For A Feature: “Why Not?”

Trouble Says Drake Can Smash His Wife For A Feature: “Why Not?”

Trouble is willing to jump threw hoops and hurdles to get a Drake feature.

Throughout his legendary decade-plus career, the Champagne Papi stimulus package has helped launched a number of artist’s careers to a larger audience. From Migos to Lil Baby, to Summer Walker and Blocboy JB, all have immensely benefited from The Boy’s presence on their track.

On Tuesday (Dec. 2), comedian and artist Lil Duval took to his Twitter to pose a question that received over 3k results. “Would you let drake f**k your wife for a feature?” asked Duval. Surprisingly, almost 31% agreed with the question.

Advertisement

Would you let drake fuck your wife for a feature? — lil duval (@lilduval) November 30, 2020

While it was a surprise that one would admit that, ATL rapper Trouble had no problem being honest. After Duval’s tweet was re-posted by SayCheese TV, Trouble took to the comments.

“Why not? They gon fu** em for free anyway if he slide in her DM,” responded Trouble . “Yall soft azz n***az dont reply to me eitha. You’ll neva undastand ah street n***a mental #OnLord.”

It looks like Trouble is extremely adamant about getting a potential Drake feature. At least, there are almost one thousand people that agree to such behavior. Respectfully.