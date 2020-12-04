Kamaiyah isn’t playing with Hip-Hop in 2020. The GRND. WRK founder puts the stamp on the year with the announcement of her third project of the year, No Explanations.

To give a taste of the new album, Kamaiyah has released the new single and video for “Still I Rise” featuring Jackboy.

“‘Still I Rise’ is about how we’re all feeling, the times we’re living in are hard, and people try and hold you down, but hard work and hustle will always keep you moving forward. I wanted to put a feature on the song and Jackboy was the only voice I could hear on it. So, when I sent him the record and heard his verse, I knew we had something special!” – Kamaiyah

You can see the video below.

