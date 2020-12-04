According to several confirmed reports, the wife of NBA player Malik Beasley is filing for divorce after pictures of Beasley and Larsa Pippen, wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, have went public and viral.

A source close to Montana Yao told E! News, “Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” adding, “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

The source also states that Larsa was aware that Beasley was still married, but like her and Scottie, assumed that Beasley and Yao were on the verge of divorce and bonded due to their similar circumstances. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the source said, Larsa “thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him,” adding, “Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”

