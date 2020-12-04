Queen Latifah’s upcoming drama series reboot, The Equalizer, is premiering right after the Super Bowl.

Following its premiere, it will air on Sundays regularly beginning on February 14th, 2021.

You might remember Denzel Washington portrayed the mysterious former special-ops agent using his special skill set to help those in need. But this time the New Jersey native will take on the role of Robyn McCall.

The series also stars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Lia Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. Castle duo Terri Miller and Andrew Marlowe served as writers and executive producers of the series.

Super Bowl Sunday will definitely be a night to remember next year. The Weeknd is slated to perform for the halftime show, and hundreds of people who claimed to be boycotting the national football league a few years ago will be tuned in and engaging on social media although Colin Kaepernick is still not playing.

However, at least we’ll get to enjoy Queen Latifah kicking butt immediately after.