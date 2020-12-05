DeMar DoRozan chases away a Calabasas culprit looking to break into Kyle Jenner’s home.

In Los Angeles, CA there are often reports of home invasions. Unfortunately, many celebrities are victims of these home rades. They are often caused by criminals or crazed fans. In this particular instance, it was the latter.

Last month San Antonio Spurs all-star, DeMar DoRozan encountered a burglar in his Los Angeles home. According to TMZ, the man came in contact with one of DoRozan’s children. DoRozan who stands at 6’6″ AND 220 pounds, quickly chased him off of his property after spotting him.

It was not long before the burglar returned to the scene. He was in search to find Kylie Jenner’s home, but ended up the DoRozan residence. Apparently, he was a huge fan of Jenner, but took the wrong approach to express his fandom.

Upon the alleged thief’s re-entry into the community, he was arrested and charged with 1 count of felony burglary. In addition, a restraining order has been filed to prevent him from stepping close to either homes. Hopefully, this sends a message to all crazed fans.