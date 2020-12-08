According to several news reports, BX rp wunderkind A Boogie With The Hoodie, his manager and security were all arrested and charged by the Bergen County detectives reportedly uncovered four guns following an investigation into a nightclub shooting in Teaneck, NJ on Sunday.

A Boogie was out with his crew celebrating his 26th birthday.

Gunshots rang out around midnight at the Rain Nightclub in Teaneck after a fender bender between A Boogie’s team and a reported clubgoer. As the two parties were about to exchange insurance information, an argument ensued and gunfire permeated the parking lot at Rain.

A Boogie With The Hoodie, whose given name is Julius Dubose, had investigators from Bergen County and the NYPD at his home in Pine Terrace when they discovered a Ruger .380-caliber handgun, a Glock .40-caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, along with “hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of [drugs],” according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Detectives arrested Dubose, 26, his security Quashaun Hagler, 33, and Dubose’s manager, Samblou Camara, 27. Police assert that they also found marijuana flowers and edibles in a separate search of Camara’s Bergenfield home.

A Boogie has been officially charged with illegal gun and drug possession. Hagler is charged with illegal possession of a gun and high-capacity magazine and Camara is charged with marijuana possession.

All three men were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.