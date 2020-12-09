Drake initially intended to release his highly anticipated 6th studio album on New Years Day. Plans soon changed after his knee injury.

Music fans worldwide have wanted new Drake since the release of his 5th studio album, Scorpion. 2018 was a huge year for Champagne Papi, followed by a sold out US tour with Migos. He began the first quarter of 2019 with an international tour, leading up to his hit collaboration with Chris Brown in, “No Guidance.”

When Drake dropped the Certified Lover Boy lead single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” he let everyone know that the album will be coming during the Summer. Fans held their breath, but to no avail. On his birthday, the OVO CEO gifted fans with a present of his own with a vague 2021 release. His close friend, Odell Beckham Jr., took to social media recently to drop what seemed to be the release date.

Advertisement

“Lover Boy dropping 2021, he said followed by a chuckle. “Drizzy I got you on the drop man, dropping January 1st, 2021,” added OBJ.

After Odell’s CLB announcement, DJ Akademiks took to his Twitter to give insight from Drake’s camp disputing the NFL star’s claim.

“Drake reached out to me and confirmed that despite what Odell Beckham Jr said … January 1st, 2021 is not the release date of Certified Lover Boy. He’ll announce the correct date when the time comes,” tweeted AK. According to Akademiks, Drake says that New Years Day was the initial release before his injury. Since then that has changed.

Drake reached out to me and confirmed that despite what Odell Beckham Jr said … January 1st, 2021 is not the release date of Certified Lover Boy. He’ll announce the correct date when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/paHM0ciTYL — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 9, 2020

According to Drake, January 1st 2021 WAS gonna be the date for the release of “Certified Lover Boy” before he got injured… so OBJ probably thought it was still the date.. it’s not tho. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 9, 2020

Until we receive the announcement from The Boy himself, we will resume to our regularly scheduled holiday programs. Drake recently picked up another Grammy nomination for “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with Lil Durk.