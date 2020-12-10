Most will agree with Saint Don.

21 Savage is quite the Rhythm and Blues connoisseur. In the past, we have all beard witness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s R&B live session on Instagram. During multiple session, Savage has demonstrated his appreciate for a number of R&B classics. They rang from Aaliyah and Ginuwine, to Lauryn Hill, Fantasia and more. He also seemed to be a fan of current R&B as well by singing along to Jhene’s Aiko’s “P*ssy Fairy. ”

If there is one thing that Savage will do, it is show love to his favorite R&B tracks. He recently took to Twitter to give his personal view on the greatest R&B album of all-time. According to the “Runnin” rapper, Usher’s Diamond certified album Confession takes the cake.

“we gotta get this album double diamond for the culture this is my favorite r&b album of all time on god.”

I’m sure very few would disagree with the Zone 6 native. Usher’s 2004 project brought on mega hits such as “Yeah,” “Burn,” “My Boo” and more. It went on to become the 2nd highest selling album of the 2000s decade and solidify Usher’s legacy. Savage challenges the culture to make Confessions double diamond status.