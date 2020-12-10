Tommy “Tiny” Lister, famous for his role as Debo on Ice Cube’s Friday, reportedly passed away on Thursday.

TMZ reports that authorities were called to the beloved actor’s Marina Del Rey apartment where he was already pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of death is unclear.

Tiny also played President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film, The Fifth Element, and more recently appeared in the box office smash hit, The Dark Knight. Additionally, he voiced Finnick in Zootopia.

Aside from acting, Tiny had a short wrestling stint and starred alongside Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film, No Holds Barred.

Tommy was only 62-years-old. RIP.