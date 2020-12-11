In one of the better turns of 2020, earlier this week Kid Cudi announced the release date of his latest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. The new release follows the second edition that released 10 years ago.

The new release brings a posthumous feature from Pop Smoke along with Phoebe Bridgers, Trippie Redd and Skepta. Production for the album brings in Plain Pat, Mike Dean and more.

Cudi hit Beats1 with Zane Lowe to detail the album and comparing it to his past effort.

Advertisement

“Every time I write I learn something new about myself,” Cudi told Lowe. “My first album I didn’t realize my father’s death had an impact the way it did until I wrote about it. I guess being alone is an issue for me. I guess being depressed is an issue. I didn’t know what it was. I’m just making music. Things that I didn’t pinpoint before therapy.”

He added, “Before I started working, my next shit got to be bars. Travis [Scott] is saying my raps are good. It must be something the kids like. I’ll keep that in mind.”

You can hear the album below.