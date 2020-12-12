Before we hit the end of 2020, Pharrell and SoundCloud have released their i am OTHER, Volume 2 project. The release is a compilation turned passion project by Pharrell’s i am OTHER creative collective.



The project features artists hand-picked by i am OTHER, allowing for talent to speak in real-time and highlight what they see in the world. “Volume 1” focused on creativity in isolation, “Volume 2” features original tracks focused on empowerment, unity, and speaking up about racial injustice.



The lead single is “Greatness” by WooDaRealest and Killer Mike, but there are an additional nine tracks, which you can hear below.



SoundCloud called on creators to upload their tracks to SoundCloud with the hashtag #SCxiamOTHER2. After submissions were reviewed, i am OTHER chose ten tracks from independent, emerging artists to be featured. Selected artists will be fast-tracked into SoundCloud’s premium marketing services program, Repost Select, and receive funding for upcoming projects from SoundCloud’s $10M creator accelerator fund, along with additional promotion and marketing support.



In addition, SoundCloud and i am OTHER have made a contribution to Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute, an organization dedicated to expanding Black voter registration and turnout, and increasing progressive power through movement-building and engagement.

