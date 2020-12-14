In the middle of the second wave of the global pandemic and the beginning of the distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, there are many critics who are totally against a government-mandated vaccine and Migos’ Offset in another who says he doen’t trust it.

In a brief interview with TMZ, Cardi B’s husband adamantly asserted that he would not be taking the vaccine and claims his distrust of politics comes from celebrities’ and politicians’ ability to access the vaccine before regular people who really need it.

See what he has to say below.

