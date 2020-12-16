Dave Chappelle is getting streaming platforms all the way together because ViacomCBS never sent his coin for his critically-acclaimed show.

The comedian requested HBO Max to remove The Chappelle Show from their platform and they honored it.

Chappelle is very open about his experience with inking a bad deal with the network. As a result, he’s not compensated anytime ViacomCBS licenses the show he starred in, wrote, created, and has his name.

Advertisement

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” said Chappelle in a video about the situation. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

Ironically, HBO originally rejected his pitch for the show and it was later picked up by Comedy Central and ran for three seasons.

Chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, Casey Bloys, spoke about the conversation he had with Dave Chappelle at Variety’s Virtual FYCFest.

“We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got,” Bloys said to Daniel Holloway, Variety‘s executive editor of TV. “So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.”