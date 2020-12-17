The Travis Scott run is still going strong. Following his ever-growing run of deals, Scott has announced that he is the founder and creator of CACTI, a venture with Anheuser-Busch.



The new brand brings the Travis Scott aesthetic and creativity to the beverage space. Scott is a tequila fan and is inspired by the flavors of tequila while merging them with a refreshing taste of seltzer when creating CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. The seltzer is set to hit shelves in Spring 2021.

“CACTI is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into. Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products,” said Travis Scott. “I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.”

“We are all about delivering what consumers want, and as a culture-shaping artist, Scott is incredibly connected to his fans and what’s new and next in culture,” said Fabricio Zonzini, VP of Beyond Beer at Anheuser-Busch. “As we continue in our mission to lead industry innovation and optimize our portfolio for the future, I’m excited that we can play a role in bringing to life Scott’s vision to deliver something new to the hard seltzer space.”

CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer will have a 7% ABV and will be available in 3 flavors to start: Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. Brewed in Los Angeles and made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico, the product will be available in 12oz cans sold in a 9 count variety pack as well as 16oz and 25oz singles sold in Lime and Pineapple.