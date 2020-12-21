Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen made its debut on top of the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts.

The release sold over 144,000 equivalent album units. The third entry in the Man On The Moon series also landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Topping the chart was Taylor Swift and her surprise album, bringing in 329,000 equivalent album units, 154,500 of which come from album sales, and 167,000 from streaming.

Cudi’s total had 15,000 album sales and 127,000 from streaming. Also making a top 5 debut was Jack Harlow’s That’s What They All Say, making a splash at the No. 5 spot bringing in 51,000 equivalent album units.

Prior to the release of the album, Cudi spoke on what the album did for him personally.

“Every time I write I learn something new about myself,” Cudi told Lowe in the Beats 1 interview. “My first album I didn’t realize my father’s death had an impact the way it did until I wrote about it. I guess being alone is an issue for me. I guess being depressed is an issue. I didn’t know what it was. I’m just making music. Things that I didn’t’ pinpoint before therapy.”