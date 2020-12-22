On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.

As the one time leader of the legendary 2 Live Crew, Campbell launched Luke Skyywalker Records, becoming the first Hip Hop mogul in the Dirty South boasting a gold album(The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are). After five group albums and eight solo albums, Campbell ventured into adult films, starred in his own reality show and even made a run for Mayor of Miami in 2011.

Happy born day to the Liberty City native who became a father, husband and a definitive part of Hip Hop history!

Advertisement