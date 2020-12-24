Lil Durk is back with a new album, The Voice, with the covering providing a salute to his close friend, the late King Von.



The new album brings in assistance from Young Thug, YNW Melly, 6lack, and Booka 600. “The voice dropping midnight tell the trenches I’m back,” Durk wrote with the announcement.

The voice dropping midnight tell the trenches I’m back 💙..#doit4von pic.twitter.com/Lh69K8IETE — THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 23, 2020

Getting back to the cover, Von and Durk are in the center with a tribute of “Long Live Grandson.” The latest collaboration between the two, “Still Trappin,” can also be heard on the album.

You can hear it in full below.

