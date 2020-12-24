[LISTEN] AR-Ab: My VladTV Interview Has Nothing to Do With Me Getting Locked Up

After several claims from critics and other artists that have thrown the “fed” label at DJ Vlad for his controversial interviews, incarcerated Philly rapper AR-Ab contends that his interviews with Vlad are not what landed him behind bars.

In an exclusive interview on the Flip Da Script Podcast, Ab, whose real name is Abdul West, tells the world that his sit-downs with Vlad have nothing to do with his incarceration, even though the judge in his drug trafficking case allegedly thanked Vlad and his interview for helping lad West in prison.