The NBA season kicked off this week and is set for an amazing slate of games on Christmas Day but the teams are making sure to support their home cities.



The NBA Cares Season of Giving is making the holidays brighter for children and families in need across the nation.



The New Orleans Pelicans and Miami HEAT will kick off the Christmas action. Miami’s Tyler Herro surprised 10 youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Miami with a Zoom meet-and-greet and gift card to Target to assist with their holiday shopping. Pelicans all-star Brandon Ingram donated more than 100 backpacks filled with Pelicans gear and hygiene products to Boys Town Louisiana and the Covenant House.

It was a very merry Christmas at @BoysTown_LA thanks to a donation from @B_Ingram13! 🎁🌲 pic.twitter.com/jakwU6m6Y1 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 21, 2020

Stephen Curry and his family’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foudnation hosted their 8th annual Christmas with the Curry’s event, distributing holiday gifts to more than 1,000 Oakland families to celebrate the holiday season. His opponent on Christmas, Khris Middleton, hosted a drive-thru style coat drive as part of his “Twelve Days of Khrismas” initiative, distributing a total of 200 coats to Milwaukee middle school students.

What a day to remember! On Saturday, the #EatLearnPlay team was joined alongside our co-founders, @StephenCurry30 and @AyeshaCurry as we held our annual #ChristmasWithTheCurrys Holiday food and gift distribution in the safest manner possible. pic.twitter.com/I165Tv0T72 — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) December 20, 2020

WATCH: Khris Middleton (@Khris22m) distributes coats to Milwaukee Public School students as part of his '12 Days of Khrismas' initiative. https://t.co/uGlayBqGUC#EXCELing — excel sports (@excelsm) December 10, 2020

Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving and the Kai Family Foundation distributed holiday meals and PPE to Bronx families and Celtics’ Jaylen Brown’s 7uice foundation partnered with Stop & Shop to give away Thanksgiving meals to families in the Boston community.

Advertisement

“One small gesture at a time.”



Yesterday @KyrieIrving helped distribute food, holiday meals and PPE to a community in the Bronx 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J5gvzITyux — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 17, 2020

Mavericks’ forward Dwight Powell held his sixth annual Pay Away Lay-Away to surprise families for the holidays, personally paying the remaining balances on their layaway of holiday gifts, school supplies, toys, books, games, and clothes for kids.

We’ve said it a bunch, but we’ll say it again: @DwightPowell33 is a man of the people 🙏



DP virtually held his 6th @PayAwayLayaway to surprise families for the holiday 💙🤍 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/C5BPfdFcxE — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 16, 2020

The Lakers, in partnership with East West Bank, hosted a socially distance drive-in showing of Space Jam featuring guest appearances by Robert Horry and James Worthy and their annual Miracle on Manchester Turkey Giveaway, providing families from the Inglewood Salvation Army all of their Thanksgiving meal needs.

Last week, the Lakers’ Season of Giving presented by @EastWestBank continued with the annual Miracle on Manchester Turkey Giveaway, providing families from the Inglewood Salvation Army all of their Thanksgiving meal needs. pic.twitter.com/ZPlOznoqqe — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) November 24, 2020

Denver Nuggets’ Gary Harris provided Target gift cards and meals to families at Clayton Early Learning Center, to support those living under the poverty line in Denver this holiday season.