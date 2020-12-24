The NBA season kicked off this week and is set for an amazing slate of games on Christmas Day but the teams are making sure to support their home cities.
The NBA Cares Season of Giving is making the holidays brighter for children and families in need across the nation.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Miami HEAT will kick off the Christmas action. Miami’s Tyler Herro surprised 10 youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Miami with a Zoom meet-and-greet and gift card to Target to assist with their holiday shopping. Pelicans all-star Brandon Ingram donated more than 100 backpacks filled with Pelicans gear and hygiene products to Boys Town Louisiana and the Covenant House.
Stephen Curry and his family’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foudnation hosted their 8th annual Christmas with the Curry’s event, distributing holiday gifts to more than 1,000 Oakland families to celebrate the holiday season. His opponent on Christmas, Khris Middleton, hosted a drive-thru style coat drive as part of his “Twelve Days of Khrismas” initiative, distributing a total of 200 coats to Milwaukee middle school students.
Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving and the Kai Family Foundation distributed holiday meals and PPE to Bronx families and Celtics’ Jaylen Brown’s 7uice foundation partnered with Stop & Shop to give away Thanksgiving meals to families in the Boston community.
Mavericks’ forward Dwight Powell held his sixth annual Pay Away Lay-Away to surprise families for the holidays, personally paying the remaining balances on their layaway of holiday gifts, school supplies, toys, books, games, and clothes for kids.
The Lakers, in partnership with East West Bank, hosted a socially distance drive-in showing of Space Jam featuring guest appearances by Robert Horry and James Worthy and their annual Miracle on Manchester Turkey Giveaway, providing families from the Inglewood Salvation Army all of their Thanksgiving meal needs.
Denver Nuggets’ Gary Harris provided Target gift cards and meals to families at Clayton Early Learning Center, to support those living under the poverty line in Denver this holiday season.