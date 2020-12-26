Fans have asked for weeks and now SZA has delivered her new single “Good Days.”



The song was originally heard at the end of the video “Hit Different,” SZA’s collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. The song was immediately asked for and the TDE Queen’s second single of the year is now available as a Christmas gift.



The last full release received from SZA was CTRL back in 2017, fans suspect that she is one of many TDE releases that will come in 2021.



You can hear the new single below.