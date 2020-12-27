Prayers go out to the family of wrestling star Jonathan Huber who has died at the age of 41. To AEW Wrestling fans he was known as Mr. Brodie Lee, for WWE Fans he was Luke Harper of the Wyatt Family.



AEW released a statement Saturday night on his death:

“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee … We send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

WWE also issues a statement on the death of Huber:

Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring. After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success.

Huber’s wife revealed Lee died of a non-Covid related lung issue.



“My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken,” she wrote. “The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue … I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.”



You can read her statement here. Rest In Peace to Brodie Lee.

