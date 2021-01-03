Yesterday morning, it was reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Louisville, KY home was vandalized.

According to WLKY News, McConnell’s Louisville home was defaced with numerous messages spray-painted in red and white, with the message “Where’s my money?” tagged on the front door.

NEW THIS MORNING: The home of ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ was vandalized. Messages in red and white spray paint are covering the front porch area. The rest of the home appears to be untouched. ⁦⁦@WDRBNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/pBa1Kq8kqe — Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 2, 2021

News of this comes just a few days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s home was vandalized with a pig’s head, fake blood, and a message tagged on the garage demanding that rent be canceled.

Both cases of vandalism center around the $600 stimulus checks that were passed and are now being distributed. Nancy Pelosi called the $600 significant, while American citizens call it a slap in the face after having to deal with a pandemic that has left many people without jobs and steady income.

On Monday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow for $2000 checks to be distributed, after Donald Trump called the $600 a disgrace and urged Congress to raise the amount to $2000. However, McConnell blocked the $2000 checks.