On this date in 2006, Dana Owens, who is best known to the Hip Hop world as Queen Latifah, received a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the very first Hip Hop artist to receive the prestigious honor.

Recognized for her contribution to the film world, Latifah’s appearances in 1997’s Set It Off and 2003’s Bringing Down The House helped put her in position to receive accolades as a seminal actress, but her appearance in 2002’s Chicago is what earned her an Oscar nomination and brought international attention to her other talents besides on the mic.

“I think the reason I am here is to inspire African-American women who are rappers, full-figured women to know that they can do it too,” said a 35 year old Latifah at her star reception ceremony in 2005.

Salute to Latifah for paving the way on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the other Hip Hop artists who now have their stars on Hollywood Boulevard. Remember who did it first!