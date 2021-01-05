Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Donald Trump’s leaked phone call begging Georgia officials to “find” votes to help him win the 2020 Presidential election.

She admitted that she didn’t listen to the entire hour-long recording, but thinks he deserves to be investigated for it.

“I absolutely think it’s an impeachable offense, and if it was up to me, there would be articles on the floor quite quickly,” Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday according to The Hill. ” I mean, he is trying to — he is attacking our very election. He’s attacking our very election.”

Advertisement

Weeks before he transitions out of the White House, The Washington Post released a never-before-heard phone conversation of Trump urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him overturn the Presidential outcome in that state.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said on the call.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who led the 2019 impeachment inquiry, also responded to the audio recording.

“I think it is among the most despicable abuses of power of his long list, possibly criminal, morally repugnant, virulently anti-democratic and dangerous to our democracy,” Schiff said according to The Hill. When asked if the phone call was an impeachable offense, he continued, ” I would need to think about that, but, you know, if it’s potentially criminal, then it’s potentially impeachable, and even in the absence of a crime, it’s potentially impeachable.”