The owner of Whole Foods has made a declaration that many already know, but few will actually take heed to; Americans need to eat better.

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey has received a lot of backlash for his statement in his interview on the Freakonomics Radio show, where Mackey declared, “The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet.” Mackey went on to say, “There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be healthy and have a longer healthspan. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem,”

Mackey says that most Americans don’t take care of their bodies, adding, said, “71% of Americans are overweight and 42.5% are obese. Clearly, we’re making bad choices in the way we eat,” adding, “It’s not a sustainable path. And so, I’m calling it out.”

