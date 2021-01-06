The Grammys was scheduled to go down at the end of this month. But in response to the spike of COVID-19 cases and a new mutant strain, the Recording Academy decided to postpone the award ceremony.

A new date is unclear but organizers are reportedly eyeing a date in March.

The Grammys already planned a limited ceremony where nominees would appear and accept awards remotely. Only presenters and performers would’ve been allowed on-site.

Advertisement

Beyonce was leading the pack with nine nominations, including four for “Black Parade.” Meanwhile, Roddy Ricch trailed behind her with six nods. Recent reports suggested that Queen Bey was set to join Megan Thee Stallion on stage to perform their “Savage (Remix)” which is also up for Best Record, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance, while Megan is also in contention for the Best New Artist Grammy.

The Grammys isn’t the first annual award ceremony that was interrupted by the ongoing COVID pandemic. But every organization made it work, most notably BET, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Recording Academy plans to celebrate the biggest night in music remotely.