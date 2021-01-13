Over the past couple weeks there has been some friction between Eminem and Snoop Dogg. It all started after The Doggfather revealed he did not hold Eminem in his personal top talents in Hip-Hop history. Eminem felt slighted and a exchange of words was had.

The most recent update brings in a fan, who posts an image of both Shady and Snoop with Dr. Dre. Captioned “I wonder what change..!!” the fan alludes to a possible wrinkle in the relationship prior to the public knowledge.

Snoop hopped in the captions and let the fans know everything is fine, “Nothing we good.”

Advertisement

In case you missed the moment that started all the commotion, Snoop was on The Breakfast Club and stated “I don’t think so [in regards to being a top 10 rapper all time], but the game thinks that he’s a top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre.”

In response, Eminem would issue a jab to Snoop on “Zeus” from Music to Be Murdered By: Side B.