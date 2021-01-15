The global pandemic has made people do things that in normal circumstances, we wouldn’t expect them to do. Athletes and celebs may be at higher risk than most. Golden State Warrior star Kelly Oubre is alleging that his ex-GF tried to extort him out of nearly $3 million. And, if he didn’t pay up, she’d launch a smear campaign intended to destroy his reputation.

These awful allegations are part of a lawsuit filed by the 25-year-old basketball player in Los Angeles. Oubre is a 6-year NBA vet who was a former 1st-round draft pick. The hooper claims his ex, Makena LeDuff, contacted him on January 11, 2021, and demanded a large sum of money. If not received, she would retaliate against him.

The lawsuit reads, “Makena demanded that Kelly her pay her nearly $3 million or she would make public her false, scurrilous, and extortionate allegations by the end of the week.” The suit also claims LeDuff contacted Oubre and threatened to say he was engaged in “criminal conduct” and make other false allegations. This all “crafted to cause maximum and irreparable harm to Kelly, his reputation, and his career.”

And wait, there’s more. Oubre also claims Makena threatened to hurt him with a thinly veiled threat she posted on social media back in August 2019. The lawsuit states, “Makena posted a photo on her Instagram account, where she intimated that she would take physical action against Kelly, Kelly’s friends, or anyone else that tried to enter the house to help Kelly to retrieve his things”.

The suit also stated, “Specifically, the photo showed Makena in the backyard of the Beverly Hills house, wearing one of Kelly’s favorite hats, while at the same time brandishing a rifle. In the caption, Makena wrote, ‘Exercising ALL my rights.'”

Oubre is asking the judge assigned to the case to force Makena to pay for property she allegedly damaged. As well as to declare Oubre the legal owner of his dogs. We will keep you all posted.