The mystery behind YFN Lucci’s recent involvement in a murder continues to unwind. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the 29-year-old rapper was wanted for a potential murder charge. The following day he turned himself in. As days progress, the story begins to develop. The 911 call that linked YFN Lucci to the case was released in recent days as well. On the call, a pedestrian woman is heard saying that someone was thrown out of a vehicle.

“Me and my sister…. we were just walking down the street and somebody just rolled down the street with a man hanging out the window and they just pushed him out the truck and left him for dead.” She continues to add that the man was shot in the head prior to taking his last breath.

On Friday, YFN Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, appeared in court for the first time as he faced the prosecution. Due to his alleged role as the driver during the murder, he was denied bond.

We’ll continue to provide updates as the story develops.