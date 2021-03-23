Words by Driune Santana

“I am healthy; I am wealthy,” “I am protected, well-respected,” and “I am rich.” These are the affirmations that have colored women’s daily lives all over the world.

Most recently, Yung Baby Tate delivered an emblematic music video for her “I Am” track, which, alongside Alabama native Flo Milli, pieces together these affirmations for one of the year’s most memorable outptus to date. Directed by Andre Muir, the colorful, vibrant visual begins with the 24-year-old Tate walking to a mirror and she wastes no time diving into the mesmerizing chorus, while showcasing different eras of herself. The Atlanta native not only gifts us with addictive choreography courtesy of Sakinah LeStage, but also showcases a range of 90s inspired looks.

YBT took to Instagram, thanking her creative team for their involvement in the project in a post expressing how grateful she was for the time and effort put into her video as well as her career.

“I cried last night after seeing this video, surrounded by all my friends, family, & loved ones cuz we have come SO far, but I know we still got a long way to go! Ok my acceptance speech is over now. I love y’all.”

The visual follows the releasd of her EP, After the Rain, released in December 2020. Yung Baby Tate first stepped onto the music scene in 2015 with her debut EP ROYGBIV, beginning a journey that would lead her to an inked contract with Issa Rae’s Raedio imprint last year.

As, fans wait to see what Yung Baby Tate has in stored for 2021, watch the full video for “I Am” featuring Flo Milli below.