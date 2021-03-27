Another day, another power couple calls it quits. It has been only a few days since the Icy girl and glacier boy have publically split. In a tweet to her fans, Saweetie let it be known that she has decided to leave the Atlanta rap star due to his cheating in the relationship that she dealt with behind closed doors.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she penned.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she continued.

Quavo denied those claims expressing that Saweetie was someone other than he thought she would be. “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best,” he posted.

Since the announcement of the power couple’s split, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff is gearing up for their official comeback as the rap group Migos.

While fans are excited for their return to music, it’s safe to say Dj Akademiks can be added to the list of those excited for the new Migos era.

“The Post Saweetie era for Quavo finna be legendary.. I’m calling it. She was dead weight holding mans back. He already rapping different… Offset been rapping like cardi in the next room going thru his phone.. he snapping like a mf… CULTURE 3 OTW,” he tweeted.

Akademiks has never been shy to say his opinion. Do you think Saweetie held Quavo back?