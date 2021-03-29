Charlamagne Da God is one of the media’s most coveted personalities. The Breakfast Club host has made a career from controversial interviews and statements to being a mental health advocate and political commentator. While his growth has been amazing to witness, he continues to instigate debates within the culture.

He previously stated that the “Drake era” was over, prior to his Scary Hour 2 release. The Boy quickly debunked that when he became the first artist ever to occupy the top three spots on Billboard’s Hot 100. Now, Uncle Charla is back with another opinion that will surely spark a debate.

During a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots Podcast, about a Verzuz battle between two legendary artists.

“I don’t know if you’re ready to have this discussion bro,” started his co-host, Andrew Schultz. “You’re the type of person who’s not ready for these discussions.”

He proceeded to ask Charlamage Da God about a Verzuz between Beyonce and Rihanna. Surprisingly, the NY Times Best Seller went with the latter.

“And I love Beyoncé,” he says. “It’ll be a great one though, that’s a dream Verzuz, that’s PayPerView. If Rihanna and Beyoncé did a Verzuz on PayPerView, I would pay fight prices.”

Schultz responded saying that the outcome may be different if they are allowed to perform.

“If they’re allowed to perform, Beyoncé blows her out the water. “If it’s just songs, Rihanna.”

Charla agree with the statement, which sparked a debate on Twitter.

They were also joined by The Breakfast Club producer, Taylor. She was the only one representing for the Bee-hive, while her co-host went with Rihanna’s Navy.