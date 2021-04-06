Tekashi 6ix9ine is coming to blockchain. On Friday, April 9th at 4 pm EST 6ix9ine will drop two unique 3d animated NFT collectible art pieces which will integrate snippets from his Billboard charting Tattletales and Dummy Boy album.

Additionally, only 125 versions of 3 separate NFT’s will be released at a lower price point making it more affordable for his fanbase and NFT purchasers.

The launch of the Tekashi NFT’s will have levels of engagement for creators and fans. For example, the two digital art auction pieces will unlock unique features on upcoming gaming platforms that only the owner of this NFT will be able to experience.

Purchasers of all the limited NFT’s should expect a special surprise personal gift from 6ix9ine, which will be revealed at a later date.

Participate or watch the trend continue April 9th for 6ix9ine’s NFT release at https://market.bswap.app.