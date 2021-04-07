Easter weekend brought the resurrection of the relationship between Boosie Badazz and Webbie. The two appeared on stage together at Space Houston’s at Texas.

Boosie and Webbie officially settle their differences & perform together for the first time in over five years! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/A9EaFJPrDk — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 6, 2021

Back in 2020, the two had a heated Instagram Live argument, which started with Webbie saying he was the only person to held down Boosie while he was in jail. Boosie doesn’t recall his bid going like that. Boosie went on to say how Jeezy, Yo Gotti and Waka Flocka held down his family but didn’t even receive a letter from Webbie.

Later in 2020, after Boosie was shot in Texas, Webbie visited Boosie leading to this reunion.

