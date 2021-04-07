In an update to his condition, DMX is still on life support and in a coma. According to his manager, Steve Rifkind, Wednesday will be a big moment in revealing his outcome.

X will undergo a run of tests Wednesday that will determine his brain function. According to TMZ, when DMX suffered from his overdose, he was without oxygen to his brain for nearly 30 minutes.

Wednesday is stated to be the date that will determine the family’s decision. X’s family visited him Tuesday night leaving around 10 pm.

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma,” Rifkind said. “There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support.”