The famous saying is, “Time will heal all wounds,” but although it has been a decade since Lil Mama’s infamous stage crash at the 2009 VMAs, it seems as though the wounds still remain.

Towards the end of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ performance for their hit single, “Empire State of Mind” Lil Mama previously stated that she felt connected enough, as a teenager from Brooklyn to join Jay and Alicia on stage during their performance and even posed to walk off with the two. While Jay-Z feels that the act was “Out of line,” Lil Mama felt inspired to share the stage with the fellow New York natives in what felt like a powerful moment, not thinking that it could change the trajectory of her career.

Although it seems as though everyone has put the situation behind them, an online troll has brought the situation back up following some comments the rapper made about the transgender community, causing Lil Mama to defend her actions once more.

“I thought they canceled you back when you jumped up on stage with Alicia and Jay Z?” the comment read.

“I entered the industry as a teenage Black girl from Brooklyn & Harlem NY. These situations are with mature adults at least 10 years my senior. I reached out in private to create an opportunity for communication and clarity. I haven’t heard back from either party yet. With that, continuously misrepresenting my brand in public won’t be tolerated,” Lil Mama responds.

When Alicia Keys was asked about the stage crash in 2009 on the Today Show, she responded, “We can appreciate her being overwhelmed and inspired. But we would have appreciated it if she would have did it from her seat.”

Jay Z told Angie Martinez, “To interrupt that moment for us, I don’t think that was the right thing to do. It was a lot of planning that went into that performance. To disrupt that was outta line.”

In the past, Lil Mama spoke about how the situation became nearly suicidal for her after receiving so much backlash from the public. Should the situation be let go?