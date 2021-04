Kanye West Teams with Balenciaga for DMX Tribute Shirt, All Proceeds Went to X’s Family

Kanye West Teams with Balenciaga for DMX Tribute Shirt, All Proceeds Went to X’s Family

After his Sunday Service choir performed at DMX’s Saturday Celebration of Life, Kanye West has teamed with Balenciaga for a t-shirt collaboration that has corralled $1 million for the Simmons family.

Swizz Beatz hit Instagram to thank Kanye and the Balenciaga team for the effort.

“Thank you my brother KANYE & @balenciaga for this amazing tribute link in BIO,” Swizz wrote. “long live the DOG.”

Advertisement

Sunday Service Choir performing at DMX's Celebration of Life 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/YFU1IziQFx — Complex (@Complex) April 24, 2021