The New York Post is in the hot seat for reportedly claiming that Kamala Harris‘ children’s book was being handed to undocumented children at the border.

Post reporter, Laura Italiano, admitted that she didn’t push back hard enough after being “ordered” to publish the false story.

“The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point,” Italiano tweeted on Tuesday.

“Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the US-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, ‘Superheroes are Everywhere,’ in their welcome kits,” the New York Post reported on April 23.

The Washington Post reported that only one of Kamala Harris’ books were donated to a migrant center in Los Angeles for a charity drive.

NY Post has since retracted the report. What are your thoughts?