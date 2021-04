According to a now viral witter post, Dipset affiliate and battle rapper 40 Cal posted a picture of his daughter yesterday(April 29), revealing that she was missing from Buffalo University.

The caption from the post reads, “My daughter missing from Buffalo University, if any info on this matter please hit my Dm…”

My daughter missing from Buffalo University, if any info on this matter please hit my Dm… pic.twitter.com/AS7xImFTi5 — you ever seen somebody get 4-0ed!!!!!! (@fortycal) April 29, 2021

TheSource.com will update the details to this story as it develops.

